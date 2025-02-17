How to find the Woedica's Inheritance treasure in Avowed
The Woedica's Inheritance treasure map in Avowed leads you to a secret Steel Garrote stash outside Paradis
Finding the Avowed Woedica's Inheritance treasure from the map requires you to thoroughly explore Paradis as the secret stash is hidden in the city's walls. This treasure map from Sanza is leads to a decent pair of gloves that used to belong to a Steel Garrote veteran with perks focused on stealth attacks, so any aspiring Avowed rogues and rangers should consider pursuing this treasure. Here's exactly where to look to find the loot marked by the Woedica's Inheritance treasure map in Avowed.
Avowed Woedica's Inheritance treasure location
The Woedica's Inheritance treasure map in Avowed shows a rocky path next to a wall on the east side of Paradis. It's the exterior wall section just north of The Mermaid's Den and west of Usher's Hand, conveniently close to the Gods' Gate Avowed fast travel beacon. That's just the starting point for the Woedica's Inheritance treasure map, so here's where you need to look to find the treasure:
- Follow the path as shown on the map drawing, keeping the Paradis wall on your left. Eventually you'll reach a dead end with a suspicious cut out in the overgrown ivy and a not-so-secret secret door.
- Trace the metal pipe on the right side of the secret door to a button on the wall on your right.
- Press the button to unseal the door and access the Steel Garrote retiree's stash.
The only loot in this secret stash is a chest which contains the Gloves of the Strangler. These grant +3% Critical Hit chance and the Lesser Ambushing perk, which increases your stealth attack damage by 15%. You'll definitely want to wear these if you're going for a stealthy ranger build using Shadowing Beyond ability as they'll make you extra lethal when striking unseen.
If you also bought the Avowed Totem of Rightful Rulership quest from Sanza, we've got a guide for that too!
