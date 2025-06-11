Oblivion Remastered player nears day 50 of threatening the Imperial Palace Guards with "re-opening every Oblivion Gate" for the RPG's coolest armor

Over a month has passed since Bethesda Game Studios released its long-awaited RPG remaster, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, but players are still finding ways to bring humor to the game – including one fan who really wants a certain set of armor.

If there's one thing the Oblivion Remastered community excels at, it's either undertaking silly challenges or coming up with some seriously amusing scenarios. A leap across the entire map allowed by 15,000 points poured into Acrobatics, a fan managing to paralyze their character for 66 years, a player finding a trick that gave them over 222 million Speed – the list goes on. A fan known online as "Scylax_Vitarrn" offers no exception.

Taking to Reddit with a series of hilarious threads, Scylax_Vitarrn reveals that he wants the Imperial Watch Armor – the very same unobtainable set worn by the elite Imperial Palace Guards, one that a commenter on the Redditor's posts dubs the "coolest armor" in-game.

"Day 47 of reminding Palace Guards that unless they let us loot their armor, I'll put this back where I found it," writes Scylax_Vitarrn three days ago, threatening the NPCs with a Sigil Stone.

"Day 48 of telling a Palace Guard how serious of re-opening every Oblivion Gate I am until they let us loot their armor," he adds – one day ago. Attached to the Day 48 post is an ominous screenshot of various Sigil Stones piled up within the Imperial Palace. "I ain't playin' brother. Small price to pay. 225 oblivion gates or your armor. What's it gonna be?" The chaos doesn't end on the 48th day of threatening the guards, either.

"Day 49 of reopening a Great Gate in the Imperial Palace until the Palace Guards let me loot their armor," reads the most recent thread from Scylax_Vitarrn – one that went live just 13 hours ago. "You had your chance. Now, how the hell do I open this thing again?" That means that he's nearing the 50th day now, with no Imperial Watch Armor in sight. A sad reality, and a very scary one for any Imperial Palace Guards in the business of ignoring his requests.

While it's unfortunately unlikely the guards will ever give into the threats of criminal scum (stop right there!), fellow fans of the armor are replying to Scylax_Vitarrn with some potential quick solutions – namely, mods. As pointed out in responses, Nexus Mods hosts the perfect download for those wanting to nab the set – the "Playable Imperial Watch Armor" mod. Or, the player can keep up the threats. Good entertainment is good entertainment, after all.

