Starfield fans frustrated with the lack of an FOV slider have come up with a fix

With Starfield now out in the wild, fans are finally getting to grips with Bethesda's mammoth RPG and the studio's first new IP in almost three decades, and while overall, it's a fairly polished experience, one curious omission has been causing frustration for PC players.

Much to the dismay of explorers who suffer from motion sickness and those who simply like a wider view of the world, currently, there's no option to adjust the field of view in Starfield.

It's not all bad news, though, as, thankfully, some savvy Starfield fans have already come up with a workaround that lets you alter the game's FOV to your liking. Over on the Starfield subreddit, user clu_sauce has explained the quick and easy steps involved.

All you need to do is create a text file in the game's file folder, which should be located in Documents/MyGames/Starfield on your computer and call it "StarfieldCustom.ini."

Next, enter the following lines into the text file:

[Camera]

fFPWorldFOV=100.0000

fTPWorldFOV=100.0000

Alternatively, you can grab the ready-made file over on NexusMods courtesy of hellstorm102 and add that to your game folder.

The first value changes the FOV for first-person while the second is for third-person, and these can be adjusted according to your preference. That's all there is to it, really. Now, simply load up Starfield and enjoy the view.

Starfield launched today in Early Access and is officially released on September 6, and although the wait has been long, it's certainly been worth it. In our Starfield review, we describe it as "the best thing Bethesda's done since Oblivion" thanks to its "expansive and beautifully crafted open world experience full of endless discovery and opportunities".

For more on Bethesda's space odyssey, check out our Starfield launch live coverage.