All Starfield crew members confirmed, skills and more

You'll can build a Starfield crew as you explore the galaxy. These could be members of factions like Constellation, recruited in space ports, or even found in the galaxy as you explore. It's a vital part of Starfield ship customization as well, as crew members come with a variety of skills that can boost stats and abilities once on board. They can also be assigned to your Starfield Outposts and change how they run according to what they're good at in Starfield .

Who can join your crew in Starfield?

There are three main ways to get crew in Starfield:

Companions can join your crew You can hire them at Spaceports You can find them as you explore

So while any of the Starfield companions can be crew, crew might not always companions, with Bethesda saying 'just like companions most crew members can lend a hand in the field', I've added that emphasis. It also looks like companions have a wider range of higher level skills than general recruits.

Starfield crew skills

These are the various Starfield Crew skills we've seen so far:

Astrodynamics

Ballistics

Botany

Concealment

Gastronomy

Geology

Lasers

Leadership

Outpost engineering

Particle Beam Weapon Systems

Payloads

Piloting

Robotics

Rifle Certification

Scavenging

Shotgun Certification

Starship Engineering

Weight Lifting

These all appear to be existing Starfield skills, so your various crew members will be able to enhance your own abilities with ranked tiers of buffs, currently ranging from one to four stars. It also looks like Companions can boost four stats while non-companions recruits we've seen so far have only boosted two or three.

What's not currently clear is how this works when you assign people to the various ships and Outposts you can own. However, you can only have one active ship, and a 'current' outpost, so it seems likely that you'll receive the buffs of whoever's in the ship and outpost you're currently using. At the same time, any passive outpost activities like resource gathering might receive a boost from your crew whether it's your 'main' base or not.

Starfield crew members

There are seven Starfield Crew members we currently know about. Four companions, the Adoring Fan, a spaceport recruit, and someone you can find and rescue while exploring:

Sarah Morgan

Sam Coe

Barrett

Vasco

The Adoring Fan

Marika Boros

Heller

Here's what we know about the various crew in Starfield so far:

Sarah Morgan, Constellation companion

Astrodynamics ****

Lasers ***

Leadership **

Botany *

Sarah is the leader of Constellation so the Leadership boost, which increases the speed you gain affinity with companions shouldn't be a surprise. She also has a big Astrodynamics buff which increases grav drive capability, making her very useful if you want to jump around the galaxy.

Sam, Constellation companion

Piloting ****

Rifle Certification ***

Payloads **

Geology *

While Sam's biggest perk is a four star boost to piloting, his most useful skill is probably Payloads which will help you increase your ship cargo space. That's definitely going to help if you want to move and sell lots of stuff.

Barratt, Constellation companion

Starship Engineering ****

Particle Beam Weapons Systems ***

Robotics **

Gastronomy *

We don't currently have any info on Barrett's two biggest skills other than they exist. However, Robotics will give you a damage boost to robotic enemies and Gastronomy will help you craft and research more food items.

Vasco

Vasco has been the longest confirmed companion and crew member, but the skills he brings to the table are still a mystery.

The Adoring Fan

Scavenging *

Concealment *

Weight Lifting **

The only thing of note the Adoring Fan really brings to the table as a crew member is an increase to your carrying capacity via his Weight Lifting skill. Whether the incessant jabbering is worth paying the price for it, remains to be seen.

Marika Boros, Spaceport recruit

Shotgun Certification *

Ballistics **

Particle Beam Weapons Systems *

Marika is one of the crew you can recruit from a spaceport. She's clearly a combat focused hire with minor buffs to ballistic and particle beam weapons, as well as shotguns specifically,

Heller, Rescue

Geology *

Outpost Engineering ***

Heller is one of the crew recruits you can find in the universe as you explore. In his case, marooned on a desolate planet or moon, waiting for someone to fly by and help him. He looks like a strong Outpost candidate given that engineering stat.

