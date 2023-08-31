How to save Moara in Starfield and complete The Old Neighborhood

To save Moara in the Starfield mission The Old Neighborhood you need to find him through his breadcrumb trail and help get rid of the Ecliptic hijackers on his ship. Moara has information on a third artifact that Constellation desperately want for their research but finding him leads you on a bit of goose chase throughout the Sol System. It all culminates in a dangerous spaceship battle that really feels like you’re about to blow up Moara. However, don’t worry as this guide will help you get through the whole thing and save Moara without a scratch.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Kick off the The Old Neighborhood Starfield mission by speaking to Sarah Morgan and readying up for your first Constellation assignment. She’ll become a companion and will follow you around, replacing any previous Starfield companions you had.

Head out the Lodge and go inside the tall spire building in the middle of the MAST District of New Atlantis to speak to Tuala, which is Sarah’s contact. He’ll try and get you to sign up to the UC Vanguard but you can turn this down and sign up another time. Continue speaking to Tuala and he’ll tell you that Moara, a Vanguard volunteer who allegedly has an artifact, is likely in Cydonia on Mars.

2. Ask about Moara in Cydonia

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Set a course to Mars, land at Cydonia, then head inside the main spaceport building. Head right near the entrance to get inside a bar and speak to Jack the bartender. He’ll give you information on Moara’s whereabouts, but only if you pay him 2,500 credits – do not do this.

Instead, you can get Sarah to call him out as a liar, causing Jack to reduce his credits demands from 2,500 to 1,000, or you can attempt to persuade him to give you the information for free. However you deal with Jack, he will tell you to check out Venus, so set a course and get ready for your next objective which could get messy.

3. Examine the satellite near Venus

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Upon arriving at Venus, Sarah will explain that the satellite beacon you need to check out is being guarded by Va’ruun zealots. You can blast your way through the zealots or sneak your way past by cutting power in all ship systems except for a little in your engines. Alternatively, if you chose the Serpent’s Embrace from the Starfield traits for your character, you could get Sarah to recite a religious message that will let you reach the satellite beacon unharmed. Activate the satellite beacon, and you’ll learn that Moara headed to the Nova Galactic Staryard near the Moon.

4. Find clues about Moara in the staryard

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fly over to and dock with the Nova Galactic Staryard. Board it and clear out all the Ecliptic mercenaries that have take over. There’s a stripped-out ship in the middle of a large room in the staryard, and you need to hop inside and grab the dataslate on the table. You’ll learn that Moara has gone to Neptune, so head back to your ship, undock, and set a course.

5. Save Moara from the mercenaries

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you arrive in Neptune, Moara’s ship will fire upon you as you approach. Moara will then tell you that Ecliptic mercenaries have hijacked his ship, and Sarah says that the only option is to board which can be done by shooting the ship’s engines.

Despite Sarah’s advice, you can only target a ship’s engines if you have the Targeting Control Systems Skill. Confusingly all you have to do is shoot Moara’s ship until its health bar is empty, regardless of if you’re hitting the engines or not. While this would ordinarily blow up the ship and kill everyone on board, it won’t in this case and the ship’s engines get disabled so you can dock and board it instead.

6. Clear Moara’s ship of hostiles and talk to Moara

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you’re aboard the ship, kill any Ecliptic mercenaries and loot them to make sure you pick up Moara’s Ship Key. Now you can open the door to the cockpit and speak to Moara. Once you’re done talking, grab the artifact from the windscreen of Moara’s ship and head back to the Lodge in New Atlantis. You can add the artifact to the collection and speak to Sarah to complete The Old Neighborhood!



