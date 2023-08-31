How to use Starfield boostpacks

To use your Starfield boostpack, you’ve need the correct Tech Skill to give you boost pack training, even if you already have a boost pack. While it’s annoying that you’ve got to spend a Skill point to use it in Starfield, it makes getting around on foot much easier, so it’s a worthwhile investment. You can jet along to speed up sprinting or ascend to hard-to-reach places in search of vantage points and resources. Here’s what you need to know about getting and using your boostpack in Starfield.

How to use a boostpack in Starfield

To use a boost pack in Starfield, you need to have a pack equipped that has a Basic Boostpack (or better) and you need to unlock the Boost Pack Training Skill – if you’re still looking for a boostpack, I’ve laid out how you can get one below. With both those things, you can jump and jump again to get a blast of momentum from your pack. You can use it only when you’re in the air and when you have fuel, as indicated in the bottom-right corner of your HUD. It uses its own fuel, but this regenerates over time by itself.

If you want to use a boostpack from almost the start of the game, you should opt for the Bounty Hunter or Soldier Starfield backgrounds as they both grant you the Boost Pack Training Skill immediately, although bear in mind your starting pack does not have a boostpack attached - you'll still have to find one.

Alternatively, the Boost Pack Training Skill is one of the basic Tech Starfield Skills, so you can unlock it as soon as you get your first Skill Point by reaching level 2. Spending more Skill Points to upgrade the Skill improves the fuel consumption and regeneration rates of your boostpack.

How to get a boostpack

To get a Starfield boostpack as quickly as possible, you should start by looting the pirates after completing the first combat sequence of the game. It’s not a reliable option, but you might get lucky, so check your inventory for any Packs with a Basic Boostpack applied.



Failing that, the best thing to do is follow the main story mission, One Small Step, and hurry down to the Constellation HQ in New Atlantis. Once there, continue the mission and agree to join Constellation when speaking to Sarah Morgan. This will complete the One Small Step mission and you’ll be rewarded with a Constellation Pack, complete with a Basic Boostpack!

