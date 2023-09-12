How to get to Paradiso in Starfield

By Will Sawyer
published

Starfield’s beach resort of Paradiso can be found in the Porrima System

Starfield Paradiso resort building and logo
(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield Paradiso resort’s location is in the Porrima System, and is one of the most luxurious places you can visit in the Settled Systems. The planet features constant sunny weather during the day, which means it's ideal for relaxing on its sandy beaches and passing the time in Starfield. But Paradiso also features a few missions and useful shops to visit, so it’s definitely worth knowing Paradiso’s Starfield location.

Paradiso location in Starfield

Starfield Paradiso Porrima system starmap

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You can find Paradiso on Porrima II in the Porrima System in Starfield. Open your starmap and initiate a Starfield grav jump to the planet, then select the Paradiso landing zone on the planet map. Porrima isn’t too far from the Volii System, which is where Neon is, so you could try fast travelling there first if you can't reach Porrima directly. Once you’ve arrived at Paradiso, you should visit the receptionist in the main building to book a luxury room, then hit the beach and relax.

Starfield Paradiso beach and player character standing in the water waving at the camera

(Image credit: Bethesda)
More Starfield guides

Starfield fast travel
Starfield shipyards
Starfield planet traits
Starfield XP farm
How to wait in Starfield

Upon arriving at Porrima II, you will have picked up the Starfield First Contact mission, which you can start progressing by visiting the Paradiso security office near the landing pad, where they’ll tell you about the lone ship that’s been orbiting the planet for a while. You can also speak to the receptionist, Dirk, to pick up a mission involving missing luggage.

Paradiso also functions a lot like one of the major Starfield cities. It’s got a spaceport with its own ship services technician, as well as its own shops, including an Enhance! clinic where you can change appearance in Starfield and the galaxy’s only gourmet Chunks restaurant.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

See comments