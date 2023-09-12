How to get to Paradiso in Starfield

The Starfield Paradiso resort’s location is in the Porrima System, and is one of the most luxurious places you can visit in the Settled Systems. The planet features constant sunny weather during the day, which means it's ideal for relaxing on its sandy beaches and passing the time in Starfield. But Paradiso also features a few missions and useful shops to visit, so it’s definitely worth knowing Paradiso’s Starfield location.

Paradiso location in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You can find Paradiso on Porrima II in the Porrima System in Starfield. Open your starmap and initiate a Starfield grav jump to the planet, then select the Paradiso landing zone on the planet map. Porrima isn’t too far from the Volii System, which is where Neon is, so you could try fast travelling there first if you can't reach Porrima directly. Once you’ve arrived at Paradiso, you should visit the receptionist in the main building to book a luxury room, then hit the beach and relax.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Upon arriving at Porrima II, you will have picked up the Starfield First Contact mission, which you can start progressing by visiting the Paradiso security office near the landing pad, where they’ll tell you about the lone ship that’s been orbiting the planet for a while. You can also speak to the receptionist, Dirk, to pick up a mission involving missing luggage.

Paradiso also functions a lot like one of the major Starfield cities. It’s got a spaceport with its own ship services technician, as well as its own shops, including an Enhance! clinic where you can change appearance in Starfield and the galaxy’s only gourmet Chunks restaurant.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.