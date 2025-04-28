Oblivion Remastered players break out of bounds to explore everywhere from Skyrim to the rumored setting of The Elder Scrolls 6

If you've been playing The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered , you've probably noticed that Tamriel's other regions are all shown on the map. Bordering Cyrodiil are Hammerfell, Elsewyr, Valenwood, Morrowind, Black Marsh, and Skyrim, and it turns out you can actually travel to a lot of them.

One Redditor went to Valenwood but, as reported by IGN , the area is fairly barren. "I was walking along the Strid River from Skingrad and it turns out you jump across into Valenwood near Kvatch," they explain. "I explored a bit and was surprised to find basically the whole landmass of the map was there, even if not detailed."

They share a video that shows them leaving the Kvatch refugee camp and running to a river to the south, hopping across the water and then scaling a cliff to end up in Valenwood, home of the Bosmer, also known as the Wood Elves. It's mostly just some hills and light shrubbery, but you can even see the Summerset Isles on the horizon off to the west.

They also share screenshots of Hammerfell, home of the Redguards, and the rumored setting of The Elder Scrolls 6 . "The region seems vast. Much bigger than the Valenwood/Elsweyr area. The landmass stretches way beyond render-distance, so who knows how far it goes," they write.

Other players have managed to get to Skyrim, although you'd eventually just fall through the map and drown in an invisible ocean.

This is still neat because you can see the Throat of the World – the tallest mountain in all of Tamriel and home to the Greybeards – from the Skyrim border in Cyrodil. Maybe that's what the Dragonborn was looking at when they got caught illegally crossing.

Went home to Skyrim. Saw the Throat of the World... You can see how well attempting to travel there went for me lol.#Oblivion #OblivionRemastered pic.twitter.com/j5IbmGZtETApril 27, 2025

It seems like once you leave Cyrodiil, you can't reload any saves from outside of it, so make sure you've got a backup if you want to go exploring, too.

It's good to know the remaster is just as janky as the original .

