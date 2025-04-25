Well played, Todd: You can see Skyrim, or at least its tallest mountain, from the edge of Oblivion Remastered

My hat's off to Todd Howard and the rest of the Elder Scrolls team at Bethesda Game Studios, as they've found yet another way to release Skyrim... kind of.

The porting and remastering and re-releasing of Skyrim has been memed to death at this point, and so when I started seeing images on social media of the game's majestic Throat of the World summit in Oblivion Remastered – something that wasn't in the original 2006 RPG – I had only one thing to say: Well played, Todd. You did it again, you absolute mad lad.

Yes, it appears to be true; according to numerous posts all over Reddit and Twitter, you can see Tamriel's tallest mountain in Oblivion Remastered, but you have to do some serious hiking. To get this vantage point, it appears you need to travel all the way to the very northernmost point of Cyrodiil, and in the far distance you can make out what definitely looks like the Throat of the World.

This is so cool. If you go to the edge of the map in Oblivion Remastered, you can see Skyrim’s tallest mountain, The Throat of the World, off in the distance. This was not in the original game pic.twitter.com/oilOVpeuXFApril 24, 2025

Joking aside, this is a really neat little piece of continuity bridging Cyrodiil and Skyrim, and really makes Tamriel feel like one giant interconnected world. Although, as an Elder Scrolls Online player, I feel like it's my self-righteous duty to point out that you can explore both Cyrodiil and Skyrim, and lots more of Tamriel, all in one big game.

The big mountain isn't the only thing Oblivion Remastered borrowed from The Elder Scrolls 5. As it turns out, there's a spell from Skyrim in Oblivion Remastered that's basically "a magical trail of breadcrumbs" pointing you toward quests and objectives.

