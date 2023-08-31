How to fix unattached modules in Starfield

The Starfield unattached modules message, 'ship has unattached modules', is the bane of building your own craft. The problem is there's no way of knowing what the problem is at first, and even when you understand what's going on it's not clear how to find the issue. However, there is an easy way to fix the problem, so let me explain.

What to do if your ship has unattached modules in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The messages that your 'ship has unattached modules' can be a nightmare if you don't know what to do, because there's no obvious way to solve the problem during Starfield ship customization. That's because during shipbuilding all of the components hang frozen in the air. If you've left a part obviously floating freely that's easy to fix but sometimes swapping components around can detach things without actually moving them, meaning the ship looks fine but somewhere, something isn't connected.

Fortunately there's a quick way to fix the unattached modules message in Starfield: use LB to 'select all' which will highlight the ship, leaving anything that isn't attached obvious.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

One important note here is that when you highlight everything, anything the cursor touches won't be highlighted so move away from the ship ASAP. Once you're clear, anything that isn't attached will be obviously unhighlighted. All you need to do then to clear the 'ship has unattached modules' message is grab the offending part and reattach it. You'll know when you've got it right because everything will eventually be highlighted and the message will disappear.

If that was your last problem and all your other things are balanced like engines, reactor, grav drive etc, then you should be good to fly.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission