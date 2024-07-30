Everything coming in the Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond battle pass

The Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond and battle pass is the first to be added to the game in a while. Since the last Warbond, HD2 developer Arrowhead had made a statement explaining that it would spend longer crafting each pass, a departure from the one-per-month output that was initially the norm for Helldivers 2 when it launched.

However, there is finally a new Warbond coming to the game, with a release date of 8 August - Freedom's Flame, an appropriately incendiary and fire-themed battle pass that offers all kind of inflammatory options. Fire-based weapons have been a thing in Helldivers 2 since the beginning, with options like the Flamethrower and Incendiary Grenades, but now it seems as though we're doubling down with a whole range of burning weapons to turn against the Bugs and Bots alike. If you're intrigued by what's to come, here's everything we know will be in the Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond on 8 August 2024.

All Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond rewards

The Freedom's Flame Warbond for Helldivers 2 has been confirmed through teasers and press material to have at least 16 rewards across the board, and likely a little more - for example, it's been confirmed that there's 300 Super Credits to be earned, but those are probably split up across multiple rewards for a total, rather than all being secured in a single go. Likewise, the Helmet and Body sections of armor are likely to be earned individually, not together.

Freedom's Flame has all manner of fire-based equipment and items in there, including fire-damage weapons, flame-resistant armor, heat-themed boosters and more besides. It also includes new vehicle skins, a trend started in the Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos warbond prior to this one.

This is everything confirmed to be included in the Freedom's Flame Warbond battle pass.

Weapons SG-451 Cookout (Shotgun Primary Weapon): A pump action shotgun that fires a spray of incendiary pellets. Flam-66 Torcher (Flamethrower Primary Weapon): A smaller version of the Helldivers 2 Flamethrower Stratagem that can be equipped as a standard weapon. Almost certainly unsafe for everybody involved. P-72 Crisper (Flamethrower Secondary Weapon): A handheld flamethrower sidearm that works over short distances.

Armor I-09 Heatseeker: A lighter-looking armor set with red plating over a black jumpsuit. Grants 75% damage resistance to fire. I-102 Draconaught: A heavier-looking set of orange and black plates over a white jumpsuit. Grants 75% damage resistance to fire.

Boosters Firebomb Hellpods: An aggressive new option that causes Hellpods to ignite the area they land in, causing hazardous terrain for enemies (and presumably allies).

Player Banners and Capes: Purifying Eclipse: A cape and banner in black and red colours with a Skull decal. The Breach: A cape and banner with orange markings in triangular patterns.

Vehicle Skins/Patterns Orange skins for the Pelican Shuttle, Hellpod and Exosuit are included.

New Emotes and Victory Poses Big Stretch: The player does a wide, yawning stretch with both arms. Deep Reflection: The player strokes the chin of their helmet thoughtfully. Thoracic Collusion Exultation Maneuver: A two-player co-op emote that's a big, jumping chestbump.

Player Titles "Fire Safety Officer"

300 Helldivers 2 Super Credits

It's unclear exactly what the cost of Medals will be for these rewards, or the order of progression. Historically, Helldivers 2 Warbonds have been three pages long, with only the first page accessible until enough Medals have been spent on its rewards - and it time of writing, there's no reason to think otherwise.

Right now the Freedom's Flame Warbond is not available, but will be live on 8 August 2024, two days after the free Escalation of Freedom update.

Arrowhead has not publicly stated a price for the Freedom's Flame Warbond, but every single Warbond so far (with the exception of the free one included as part of the game, as cost 1000 Super Credits to unlock, and there's not yet any reason to think that Freedom's Flame will be any different in that respect. However, we'll update this page if new information comes to light.

