After 9 years, Ghost of Tsushima is the first PlayStation game on PC with Trophies

Ghost of Tsushima is the first PlayStation-made game to utilize PS features like Trophies and Friends lists on PC.

By now we're all pretty used to Trophies, Friends lists, and PSN Profiles, what with PlayStation's online feature having been around for a good 18 years or so at this point. Despite this, PlayStation's online profile features have never made their way to PC, even though numerous PlayStation-made games like God of War and The Last of Us Part 1 have come to PC platforms, beginning with the first Helldivers in 2015.

That's all about to change with Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. When the remastered game launches on PC on May 16, it'll bring with it PlayStation Trophies, Friends lists, and profiles on PC for the first time. You can peruse the screenshots just below to see what the features will look like for PC players.

PlayStation. Trophies. On. PC.Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation game on PC that uses our new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings and Profile. This feature is available on Windows PCs and accessed via in-game menu. pic.twitter.com/MbNomoBQNFApril 17, 2024 See more

This is the brand new 'PlayStation overlay,' which is available only when playing Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on Windows PCs. It's effectively a way of merging the PS5 and PC audiences together that are playing PlayStation-made games, for example if you port over your current PSN profile to PC while playing Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, you'll instantly unlock all your past Trophies for Sucker Punch's game.

"While playing the game, you can earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PlayStation consoles. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles. In addition, the PC version also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store," the PlayStation Blog post on the feature reads.

So not only is Ghost of Tsushima Sucker Punch's first PC game in 26 years - it's PlayStation's first game with more direct PC integration for PSN profiles.

