After 26 years, Ghost of Tsushima is about to be Sucker Punch's first PC game

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut will officially hit PC on May 16.

The package will include the base game, the Iki Island expansion, and the multiplayer Legends mode. The PC version is being built in collaboration between developer Sucker Punch Productions and venerable port house Nixxes Software. It will mark the first PC release for a Sucker Punch game in the studio's entire 26-year history.

On PC, Ghost of Tsushima will support ultrawide monitors and is "fully optimized" for 21:9 and 32:9 setups. It will also let you go all the way up to a 48:9 triple monitor display. You'll be able to boost your frame rates—which can be unlocked—with GPU tech like Nvidia DLSS3 or AMD FSR 3. There are additional customizable mouse and keyboard controls alongside "extensive" controller support, including full haptics if you use a DualSense.

"We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC," Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming says on the PlayStation Blog. "This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!"

Sucker Punch got its start back in 1997, releasing the cult classic N64 platformer Rocket: Robot on Wheels through Ubisoft back in 1999. It would follow up Rocket with the Sly Cooper series, published by Sony on the PS2. The Sony partnership continued into the PS3 era with Infamous, and it was around this time that Sucker Punch was acquired to become a PlayStation studio. And indeed, in all that time, not a single one of those games ever made it to PC.

Now Sucker Punch is known mostly as the Ghost of Tsushima studio, and with nearly four years passed since the launch of that game, fans have eagerly been awaiting word of the developers' next project. Rumors of Ghost of Tsushima 2 have been circulating for years, but we'll just have to wait and see what the future has in store.

