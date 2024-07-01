Final trailer for Nicolas Cage’s new horror movie with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is the scariest one yet

The final trailer for Longlegs is here – and it's terrifying.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get quick glimpses of Nicolas Cage's titular killer, leaning into the frame ever so slightly before the trailer cuts to another shot. At one point we hear him say, in his eerie high-pitched voice, "Hello, there she is!"

Longlegs, written and directed by Osgood Perkins, has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics calling it the scariest movie of the year. Taking place in the 1990s, the movie stars Maika Monroe as FBI agent Lee Harker who is tasked with hunting down a serial killer who can't seem to stop committing familicide. The cast includes Alicia Witt as Lee's religious mother Ruth, Blair Underwood, Lisa Chandler, Dakota Daulby, Peter James Bryant, Jason Day, Vanessa Walsh, and Kiernan Shipka as Carrie Anne – Longlegs' only known survivor. Cage produced the pic under his Saturn Films banner.

Bow all the way down.LONGLEGS 7.12 pic.twitter.com/gex6aLXWA1July 1, 2024

The film has had one heck of a marketing campaign with cryptic billboards popping up in Los Angeles, a phone number you can call to speak directly to Longlegs, and a website that tracks all of his murders in graphic detail. Despite all of this, we still haven't seen what Longlegs looks like – and Perkins says we won't until the film is released.

Longlegs is set to hit theaters in the US and the UK on July 12.