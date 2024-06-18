My most anticipated horror movie of the year just got a whole lot creepier thanks to Nicolas Cage

The absolutely terrifying marketing campaign for Longlegs continues – and now you can be a part of it.

A new billboard has popped in Los Angeles with nothing but a phone number and Nicolas Cage's serial killer character hiding in the corner. Distributor Neon posted an image of the billboard with the caption, "Call the Man Downstairs." If you call the number, it rings a few times before Cage's killer picks up and asks your name and if you're Rachel... before breathing rather excitedly and heavily. There's some more excited babbling and a whole lot of breathing before he finally says, "I'll be...waiting," and hangs up.

And if the phone call doesn't freak you out, head on over to The Birthday Murders. The creepy – and graphic – site catalogs each of the murders in grave detail, listing 38 kills in total of "honest fathers, decent mothers, innocent little children."

Call the Man Downstairs. 458.666.4355 pic.twitter.com/S1v3Z2zEC4June 17, 2024

Directed and written by Osgood Perkins, the film follows Lee, a new FBI agent who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case. As the investigation becomes more complicated and occult evidence is uncovered, Lee discovers a personal link to the killer and must act quickly to prevent another tragedy The cast includes Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood, Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Dakota Daulby, and Vanessa Walsh.

Longlegs is set to hit theaters in the US and the UK on July 12. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.