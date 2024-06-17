Nicolas Cage's new horror movie gets even more grim with a creepy viral website documenting his character's kills

Nicolas Cage's new horror movie Longlegs has continued its creepy marketing campaign by launching a website that shares how the fictional serial killer slayed his victims – and how Oregon police wound up connecting each crime.

Titled The Birthday Murders, the platform has an introductory homepage, a contact email and address, and a section that lists each homicide in hair-raising, gory detail. Be warned, said section features a (staged) gallery of disturbing, bloodsoaked images so if you're a bit squeamish, or if you'd just rather not see potential spoilers, you might want to skip the virtual visit.

"With thirty-eight kills to his name, Longlegs has torn apart the lives of eleven different families throughout the Beaver State," the website explains. "His victims were good people: honest fathers, decent mothers, innocent little children."

A post shared by Longlegs (@longlegsfilm) A photo posted by on

In the run-up to the film's release, NEON has rolled out a bunch of cryptic teases that are more concerned with conveying the vibe of the freaky flick than they are its plot. Written and directed by Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), Longlegs follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), as she's tasked with reopening a chilling, unsolved case. As she delves deeper into the mystery, she discovers links to the occult, and a disturbingly personal connection to the Satan-worshipping psycho (Cage) behind the slaughters. Will she be able to find, and stop them, before they strike again?

Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka round out the supporting cast.

"So it's Silence Of The Lambs but it's also kind of Zodiac, it's sort of Seven. There's kind of a pattern, a cipher, the sort of things you recognize," Perkins previously told SFX of the outing. "I'll say the word Manson early on in the movie, do you know what I mean? You make it fair. But then you do your truth on the other side."

Earlier this week, Black Bear confirmed it is distributing Longlegs in the UK, and that it'll open on July 12 in line with its US release. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.