New teaser for upcoming horror movie Longlegs shows Nicolas Cage in his most terrifying role yet

It looks like we’re having nightmares tonight as Neon has dropped yet another terrifying teaser for the upcoming horror movie Longlegs, which gives us a closer look at Nicolas Cage in what looks to be his scariest role yet.

The 30-second-long Longlegs teaser opens with a new character played by Kiernan Shipka being questioned by Maika Monroe’s detective. "Do you remember anything?" asks Monroe as a spine-chilling shot of Cage’s pale and uncanny valley-looking killer pops up on the screen. "It’s like a long dream, and so dark…" answers Shipka’s character as the video cuts to flashes of a lifesized doll on a mortuary table, a woman about to be hit across the head by a blood-soaked assailant, and a shot of Cage appearing to sniff another doll. Scary, right? The clip ends with Shipka uttering, "I don't ever wanna forget him." It seems like we won't be forgetting him anytime soon either. Watch the full teaser below.

I don't ever want to forget him. LONGLEGS 7.12 pic.twitter.com/dwN3qIQYUTJune 11, 2024

Longlegs follows new FBI recruit Lee Harker (Monroe) who gets assigned to an unsolved murder case connected to an unknown elusive serial killer (Cage). But when the case takes an unexpected turn, the agent finds she uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his spree and save his next unfortunate victim.

This is not the first glimpse we have had at the upcoming horror movie as Neon started its Longlegs campaign in the most unusual way, by teasing small clips without any clue as to what movie they were for or who starred. We then got a teaser revealing Cage as the killer, and finally, we got the full terrifying trailer this May. Fans and critics who have been able to catch the film early have given glowing first reactions, with some saying Longlegs is the best horror movie of 2024.

The movie is written and directed by Osgood Perkins, known for his other arthouse horror ventures such as The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Gretel & Hansel. Alongside Cage, It Follows’ Monroe, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Shipka, the cast also includes The Walking Dead’s Alicia Witt and American Crime Story’s Blair Underwood, amongst others.

Longlegs hits theaters on July 12. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.