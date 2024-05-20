The scariest movie of the summer starring Nicolas Cage as a serial killer just got a disturbing new trailer

After a series of cryptic teasers and scary promotional photos, an official trailer for Oz Perkins's Longlegs has arrived.

The clip, which can be viewed below, sees Maika Monroe's Lee Harker investigate what appears to be a series of gruesome murders that are all connected. Oh, but then we meet the murderer himself (none other than Nicolas Cage) – and the sounds that play during those particular scenes are definitely going to keep me up at night.

"I know you're not afraid of a little bit of dark," Cage's killer says. "Because you are the dark. You could have made nice with me, but you didn't."

As many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.LONGLEGS 7.12 pic.twitter.com/esOfxGan0pMay 20, 2024

Per the official synopsis, Harker is a "new FBI agent, who has been assigned to an unsolved case of a serial killer. As the investigation becomes more complicated with occult evidence uncovered, Harker realizes a personal link to the killer and must act quickly to prevent another family murder."

The cast includes Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood, Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Dakota Daulby, Kiernan Shipka, and Vanessa Walsh.

Unlike other horror trailers, the two released for Longlegs have kept us on the edge of our seats without managing to give away any significant plot details or rely on jump scares to keep us engaged. Because of this, you might find yourself watching the trailer over and over again, hoping to catch a glimpse of something new. Don't say we didn't warn ya.

Longlegs is set to hit theaters on July 12. If you're looking for more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.