Spider-Man Noir was "designed" to be filmed in black and white, but it's also getting a "period-inspired" color version

The upcoming Spider-Man Noir live-action series will have two versions, according to producer Christopher Miller. Following reports that the series starring Nicolas Cage was going to have a "main version" in black and white, Miller has clarified that there will also be a "color version" that will pay tribute to the story's time period.

On Twitter, the producer wrote: "It was shot and designed to be in black and white – and there will also be a color version that has been designed in an exciting and unique period-inspired way. So there is no "main" version."

The show sees the return of the moody black-and-white Spider-Man variant we met in the award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Earlier this year, we got a first look at Spider-Man Noir (in black and white) and some details about the show thanks to a leaked trailer, but so far nothing more official has been revealed. Alongside Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, and Jack Huston.

The synopsis reads, "Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. The story follows an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, played by Academy Award winner Cage, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Back in May, one of the show's stars, Lukas Haas, also revealed that there will be "both black and white and color" versions, sharing how it was to film it on set.

"When we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling and it looked very, very authentic. To the point that I would actually go and look at the monitor and think I was looking at some older footage, but it was actually just a monitor of what was on the camera at the time. They did a beautiful job with the filters and all that stuff, making it look like genuine old 1930s, black and white film. But obviously, just the writing, and Nic is incredible. It’s just a really fun project and I cannot wait to see how it turns out," he said.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for more news about the upcoming threequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was delayed and is now heading to a 2027 release date. In CinemaCon 2025, filmmakers Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson shared some official images and footage, teasing a little bit of the story and revealing that Miles Morales is on the run.

Spider-Man Noir has yet to announce a release date. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way for the rest of 2025.