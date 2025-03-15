Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"

Nicolas Cage is returning as the moody Spider-Man variant from Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Noir
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Nicolas Cage's upcoming Spider-Noir series could be released in black and white as well as in color, according to star Lukas Haas.

The show sees the return of the moody black-and-white Spider-Man variant from the beloved animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with Haas playing one of the villain's henchmen.

"It was just an incredible project. Everybody involved was amazing. Brendan Gleason, he plays my boss. Just getting to, to do that noir thing. It was very genuine film noir, the way they filmed it, like the long shadows," he told ComingSoon, revealing there will likely be two versions of the show.

"We filmed it in - I think it may come out in both black and white and color," Haas said, "but when we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling and it looked very, very authentic. To the point that I would actually go and look at the monitor and think I was looking at some older footage, but it was actually just a monitor of what was on the camera at the time."

"They did a beautiful job with the filters and all that stuff, making it look like genuine old 1930s, black and white film. But obviously, just the writing, and Nic is incredible. It’s just a really fun project and I cannot wait to see how it turns out," he added.

By the sounds of it, Spider-Noir will pay homage to classic noir movies, and a black-and-white version would be the cherry on top. Although a premiere date hasn't been announced yet, we do have some key details about the upcoming series.

Brendan Gleeson will play the show’s villain, while New Girl star Lamorne Morris has been confirmed as Robbie Robertson. Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, Karen Rodriguez, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, and Andrew Robinson complete the confirmed cast so far.

As per the official synopsis, Spider-Noir follows "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in '30s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

For more, check out the new superhero movies coming your way very soon.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

