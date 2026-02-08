Ryan Gosling's space odyssey wows in final trailer for cosmic sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary, but Rocky is the real MVP
The future is resting on Ryan Gosling's shoulders
A new trailer for Ryan Gosling's upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary is here, showing off his desperate mission to save Earth as its sun begins to fade.
"I understand the stakes," Gosling's Doctor Ryland Grace begins in Project Hail Mary's final trailer. That's putting it mildly, as the entire fate of Earth hangs in the balance throughout the captivating tease of a space drama that's hitting similar chords to Interstellar and, yes, another space-set modern classic.
If that sounds kinda like Ridley Scott's 2015 film The Martian, you're dead on, as Project Hail Mary is based on a novel by The Martian writer Andy Weir with a script by Drew Goddard, who also wrote the Matt Damon-starring film.
What sets Project Hail Mary apart, though, is the dynamic between Gosling's good doctor and alien lifeform Rocky. While the trailer already pulls at the heartstrings, we're convinced we're going to be in floods of tears by the time the credits roll next month.
Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller of the animated Spider-Verse franchise. Gosling takes the lead alongside co-stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.
Previously seen footage from Project Hail Mary has focused on Gosling's performance as hapless teacher-turned-scientist Ryland Grace, who is sent into space with the seemingly impossible task of saving humanity from the heat death of the universe as all the stars in the galaxy begin to fade at once, including Earth's sun.
Here's the official logline for Project Hail Mary: "Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."
It remains to be seen whether Project Hail Mary will receive the same accolades as The Martian, which nabbed seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. But Amazon MGM does seem to be angling for a prestige picture that can captivate audiences and Academy voters alike.
Project Hail Mary releases on March 20. For more, check out our picks for the best sci-fi movies of all time, and stay informed on upcoming movie release dates.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
