Ben Affleck and Matt Damon can't tell friend from foe in the trailer for Netflix's upcoming thriller The Rip

The Rip | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in Netflix's upcoming thriller The Rip, and the streamer has just unveiled its first full trailer. With a star-studded cast and a story inspired by true events, the footage teases intense action and unexpected betrayals as a life-changing amount of money quickly turns friends into foes.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, we get a glimpse at Damon and Affleck's police officers, whose lives turn upside down when they find a $20 million haul during an operation. The trailer features a race against time to secure the money, which will put their lives in some serious danger.

Per the official logline: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."

Directed by Joe Carnahan, The Rip also stars Steven Yeun, One Battle After Another's Teyana Taylor, The Flash star Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler.

The thriller unveiled a first teaser trailer back in September, teasing the nail-biting story and showing off its impressive cast. With less than a week left until its arrival on Netflix, the official trailer has made it clear that this is one of the most exciting releases in early 2026.

That's partly because Damon and Affleck's iconic relationship on (and off) screen, which dates back to the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting in the '90s. Most recently, they starred together in Ridley Scott's 2021 medieval drama The Last Duel, and Affleck's 2023 true-story dramedy Air.

Damon will also be starring in one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming movies in 2026, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, where he plays the lead character Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rip will arrive on Netflix on January 16. While you wait, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream now.