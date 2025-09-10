Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in tense first trailer for Netflix thriller The Rip

The Rip | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for The Rip, and it's an intense teaser for a crime thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, two police officers played by Damon and Affleck find a $20 million haul in a house occupied by The Flash star Sasha Calle's character.

"It would be so much easier if we just stole this money," jokes Damon's character. Then, Affleck answers a call from a distorted voice warning everyone inside the house to leave so nobody has to die.

From there, the trailer just gets tenser and tenser, as nobody knows who to trust – and even Damon and Affleck look as if they're getting split apart by the cash.

The movie has previously been teased behind closed doors and at Netflix's 2025 Tudum event, but this is the first time a trailer has been released to the public.

Alongside Damon, Affleck, and Calle, The Rip stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler. Joe Carnahan directs.

The official logline for the thriller reads: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."

The Rip will arrive on Netflix on January 16. While you wait, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream now.