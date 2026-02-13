Shark horror is so back as Deep Blue Sea director returns to the subgenre with action-packed first trailer for Deep Water, featuring Marvel and DC stars

It looks like there's something in the water… again

Kelly Gale in the first Deep Water teaser
(Image credit: Magenta Light Studios)

Best known for his 1999 shark horror movie Deep Blue Sea, Renny Harlin is returning to the sub-genre with Deep Water, and its first trailer looks like Jaws meets Snakes on a Plane.

The teaser trailer, which you can watch below, opens with pilots (The Dark Knight's Aaron Eckhart and Wonder Man star Ben Kingsley) preparing to fly a plane full of passengers to Shanghai. But once up in the air, the flight gets caught in turbulence that sends the plane hurtling through the air before crash landing in the sea. Although a lot of passengers seem to die beforehand, the real danger lies beneath the water as a hungry shark prepares to feed on the remaining survivors.

Although the teaser doesn't give us a good look at any of the finned killers, the clip is packed full of interesting visuals, such as passengers being pulled from the plane Final Destination style, to the aircraft tumbling into the ocean. At one point, we see a shot of the gaping hole in the vehicle, resembling a shark's open mouth. Check it out below.

Still of the plane wreckage from the first Deep Water teaser

(Image credit: Magenta Light Studios)

The official synopsis reads, "A group of international passengers en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai are forced to make an emergency landing in shark-infested waters. Now they must work together in hopes to overcome the frenzy of sharks drawn to the wreckage." Alongside Eckhart and Kinglsey, the movie also stars Molly Wright, Angus Sampson, Kelly Gale, and Li Wenhan.

Deep Water marks Harlin's return to the shark horror genre after 27 years. The director most recently led the Strangers reboot trilogy starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch. However, it seems as though Harlin has got his taste back for deep-sea scary movies, as the filmmaker has a killer whale-themed movie in the works titled Black Tides, starring Scream 5 and 6 star Melissa Barrera and John Travolta.

Deep Water hits theaters on May 1. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.

