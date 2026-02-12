Fall producers threaten to shred our nerves again with new rollercoaster horror: "We're pushing the tension to the extreme"

Move over, Final Destination 3! The team behind surprise hit Fall are gearing up to make another hair-raising thriller – and this time, it'll take place almost entirely on a broken-down rollercoaster.

Titled Invertigo, the movie is set to follow a group of "reckless teens" who convince a theme park employee to let them take a turn on a not-yet-opened ride. But when a system failure leaves them trapped on the track, hundreds of feet in the air, dark secrets come to light that threaten their changes of survival.

Fall producers James Harris and Mark Lane are on board, with director Matthias Hoene (Cockneys vs Zombies) working from a script by Kathy Charles (The Kings of Maine) and Billy O'Brien (I Am Not a Serial Killer). The film will also mark a reunion of sorts between actor Inde Navarrette and fellow producer Christian Mecuri, following the former's appearance in Dave Bautista-led action thriller Trap House and upcoming buzzy horror Obsession.

"Invertigo is a film about fear – both the immediate, visceral kind and the deeper fears we carry with us," explained Hoene (via Deadline). "Setting the story high above the ground allowed us to push the tension to an extreme, but it's the emotional pressure between these characters that truly drives the film. Inde brings an incredible intensity and vulnerability to the role, and I'm thrilled to begin this journey with such a talented cast and crew."

"We are really excited to get Invertigo going and thrilled to be working on a third film with Inde," added Mercuri. "Her performance in our production Obsession has cemented her as an incredibly exciting emerging talent."

Released in 2022, Fall centers on grieving recluse Becky (Grace Caroline Currey), who agrees to climb a 2,000-foot-tall TV tower with her daredevil best friend Hunter (Virginia Gardner). Hunter's convincing argument? That it'd be the perfect way to scatter Becky's late husband's ashes and have her finally make peace with his death. When the corroded ladder snaps during their descent, though, the real reason behind Hunter's invite is revealed. A sequel was reportedly shot last year, and will release sometime in 2026.

For more, check out our picks of the best horror movies of all time.