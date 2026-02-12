Fall producers threaten to shred our nerves again with new rollercoaster horror: "We're pushing the tension to the extreme"

Tea Shop and Capstone Pictures, the producers behind 2022 hit Fall, are teaming up again for a new rollercoaster-set thriller

Move over, Final Destination 3! The team behind surprise hit Fall are gearing up to make another hair-raising thriller – and this time, it'll take place almost entirely on a broken-down rollercoaster.

Titled Invertigo, the movie is set to follow a group of "reckless teens" who convince a theme park employee to let them take a turn on a not-yet-opened ride. But when a system failure leaves them trapped on the track, hundreds of feet in the air, dark secrets come to light that threaten their changes of survival.

"Invertigo is a film about fear – both the immediate, visceral kind and the deeper fears we carry with us," explained Hoene (via Deadline). "Setting the story high above the ground allowed us to push the tension to an extreme, but it's the emotional pressure between these characters that truly drives the film. Inde brings an incredible intensity and vulnerability to the role, and I'm thrilled to begin this journey with such a talented cast and crew."

