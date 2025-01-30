Netflix drop first look at thrilling new action movie from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which is described as "Heat meets Training Day"

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have long been a dream team, with their many great collaborations including movies like Good Will Hunting, Dogma, and Air. And that's just to name a few. Their upcoming feature though may just be one of their best yet, if the first trailer is anything to go by that is.

At the 2025 Next of Netflix event, which was attended by GamesRadar+, Affleck came on stage to share with audiences the first trailer for the pair's new movie RIP, which was shown behind closed doors at the showcase.

From writer/director Joe Carnahan, who is best known for action films like The Grey and Copshop, Affleck and Damon star as cops who discover over $20 million during a raid on a house. Set in Miami and inspired by true events, the film looks at the things that people will do for money, with 'a rip' being the term used for when police keep the money they find at a crime scene.

In the footage we see the police raid in action, with tensions rising when the cops realize the sheer amount of cash that is in the house. Towards the end someone asks Damon's cop what his tattoo means, to which he responds: "Are we the good guys?" It's incredibly thrilling with several mysteries to uncover including why the money is there, who put it there, who wants it, and what lengths will people go to to get this $20 million.

Speaking to the crowd at the Netflix event, Affleck clarified that, despite the gripping tension, RIP is "not a horror movie" and is instead "a crime thriller". He also went on to say that the director compared the film to several classics, sharing: "When I talked to Joe Carnahan, who directed it, he said this is going to be like Heat meets Narc meets Training Day." Naturally, Affleck jokingly responded with "kinda like The Town" citing his brilliant 2010 thriller.

As if we weren't hyped enough, Affleck revealed that the aim of the film is to "make this a genre classic like Seven or The French Connection". He continued: "[Carnahan] really outdid himself and it's really spectacular. A really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It's a compelling, complicated human drama that also hews to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever."

Joining Affleck and Damon in the cast is The Flash star Sasha Calle, Beef's Steven Yeun, and Super 8's Kyle Chandler.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is currently no release date for RIP. Whilst you wait, check out our recommendations of the best Netflix movies and the best action movies.