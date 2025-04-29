Almost 30 years later, Ben Affleck says his iconic Armageddon DVD commentary might be his best work: "It is an achievement I'm proud of"

Ben Affleck has no shortage of career highlights, from starring in modern classics like Pearl Harbor and Gone Girl and playing Batman in the DCEU to his directorial work in award-winning movies like Argo. His best work, however, might be his brutally honest Armageddon's DVD commentary, according to Affleck himself.

"In retrospect, now, I feel like maybe my best work in my career is the commentary on this disc," he said during a Criterion's Closet Picks video after finding Michael Bay's thriller on the shelf.

"People approach me to talk about the commentary in this disc as much as they do movies that I've been in," Affleck continued. "And it's because I didn't know any better than to be really honest. But I won't spoil it for those of you who are interested. It is an achievement I'm proud of and didn't intend to be as good as I now think it is."

In the most famous part of his commentary, Affleck argued that it's illogical to train oil drillers to be astronauts instead of the other way around. "How hard can it be? You just aim the drill at the ground and turn it on," he commented back then, not afraid to mock his own film.

Almost 30 years after, the actor's unfiltered thoughts have become an iconic part of the film's legacy, and he seems happy to embrace it. "That is one of the achievements of my career on which I'm willing to pat myself on the back. I believe that may be at least top five all-time DVD commentaries," he said in a recent interview with GQ.

Ben Affleck is now back on the big screen with The Accountant 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 box office hit The Accountant. The actor is joined by Daredevil: Born Again star Jon Bernthal, who plays his character's brother as they start a dangerous investigation and face some of the most ruthless killers alive.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.