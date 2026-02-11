After a mixed response from some critics, Christopher Nolan looks back at Interstellar's growing reputation as a modern classic: "It's incredibly rewarding"

12 years after Interstellar's release, director Christopher Nolan discusses its evolving reputation

Matthew McConaughey as Joseph &quot;Coop&quot; Cooper and Anne Hathaway as Dr. Amelia Brand in Interstellar.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar debuted as one of the auteur director's most polarizing films, with critics and audiences alike mixed in their reception. Now, 12 years after its release, Nolan is looking back on how Interstellar's reputation has evolved, with many considering it an unsung modern classic.

"The film was received in a slightly ambiguous way," Nolan recalls in a Variety interview with actor Timothée Chalamet. "It was a little bit sniffy. Some of the responses were a bit sniffy from critics and a little from audiences. It made very good money around the world, particularly. There was a sense of people not quite being… it sounds egotistical to say they weren't ready… but they weren't ready for it from me."

"For years, people would recognize me somewhere and talk about Dark Knight. But over the last 10 years it’s become Interstellar. It's a wonderful thing. We re-released it two years ago and it made $5 million. It's amazing the success it's had," Nolan says. "It's incredibly rewarding. One of the strange things about directing is you immerse yourself in an obsessive way with a project. The worst response you ever get is when people say, 'Meh, it's okay. It’s fine.' You'd almost rather they felt something, either they passionately dislike it or passionately, obsessively fall in love with it."

"When you make a film on that scale… every screening we did as we were finishing the film, there would be somebody who would be in tears and deeply moved by it. That's enough," Nolan said. "You can't also ask the culture to immediately embrace something. It's asking too much in a way. If you talk to individuals who've connected with the film in a really profound way, then you know it's there. You've done your job. The rest is about the zeitgeist and where you fit in with it."

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

