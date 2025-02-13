Nearly a decade later, the first trailer for surprise sequel The Accountant 2 arrives where Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal reunite to solve a murder

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for The Accountant 2 has arrived - and we are so back.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Ray King (J.K. Simmons) is killed by unknown assassins - and Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact escaped convict and savant Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. You might remember that Christian's job is to 'un-cook the books' and that he does so with a hyper level of intelligence. It's not long before they contact Christian's brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), a nonchalant hitman who accidentally confesses to a bunch of murders in the trailer, to get a full and rather unorthodox investigation underway.

"As they get closer to the truth," the official synopsis reads. "The trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive - all intent on putting a stop to their search."

Gavin O'Connor returns to direct from a screenplay penned by Bill Dubuque. The cast includes Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey.

The first film hit theaters in 2016 and was a massive box office success, grossing $155 million worldwide against a budget of only $44 million. The sequel was announced back in 2017.

The Accountant 2 is set to make its world premiere at SXSW on March 8 before hitting theaters on April 25. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.