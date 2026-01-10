Chris Hemsworth looks criminally good in the new Crime 101 trailer

He might be praying to the All-Father for a hand in the recent Avengers: Doomsday trailer, but Chris Hemsworth is certainly keeping his cool in the new trailer for director Bart Layton’s upcoming thriller, Crime 101.

The new movie, which seems to be matching the temperature of films like Heat and The Town, is adapted from a Don Winslow novella set in Los Angeles. Hemsworth takes the lead as a top-tier criminal who regularly leaves the law in the dust and plans to keep it that way for the final job he has lined up. As is customary for every thief’s last gig, though, he runs into issues. In this case, it’s an insurance broker (Halle Berry) who, after being repeatedly sidelined at the company she’s put everything into, chooses to team up and settle a score of her own.

Their big plan hits a snag in the form of a determined detective (Mark Ruffalo), who could wreck the whole scheme this double-act has in play, or worse, take them down permanently.

Crime 101 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Feeling like a good old-fashioned crime caper with an impressive cast to boot, it’s an exciting prospect to see the former MCU co-stars playing cops and robbers for a change. Ruffalo has already done a brilliant job of flashing a badge, particularly recently with the hit HBO series, Task. Keeping this in mind, it’ll be great to see him try to throw the book at Hemsworth here, as well. Add in a blonde-haired Barry Keoghan being the tearaway criminal that could spoil everything, and we might have a worthy watch on our hands.

We’ll have to see if Crime 101 plays by the rules when it hits theaters on February 13, 2026. For every other big film coming our way this year, check out our guide here.