Alien: Romulus streaming date revealed - and it's closer than you might think

Alien: Romulus has a streaming date – and it's just in time for Thanksgiving.

Fede Alvarez's sci-fi blockbuster is set to hit Hulu on November 21, just 98 days after it initially hit theaters. The pic, which Alvarez co-wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, is set between the events of the original film and the 1986 sequel Alien and follows three pairs of siblings, all young space colonists, who decide to scavenge a derelict space station unbeknownst to the dangers that are lurking beneath.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Romulus is the seventh installment in the Alien franchise (if we're not counting Alien vs. Predator) and is the second-highest-grossing installment having earned $350.8 million against a budget of $80 million at the global box office. This puts it just behind Ridley Scott's Prometheus, which earned $403 million worldwide. The film's ending sets things up for a sequel, which was initially confirmed by Fox president Steve Asbell, who commented that Rain (Spaeny) and Andy (Jonsson) were the "real highlights of the film."

"I hope people connect with it because it’s such a third world story," Alvarez told Deadline when speaking about the sequel. "That’s where I’m from. If you’re born in the third world, that’s your reality for good, for bad, you’re always going to do good when you grow up."

