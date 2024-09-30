Re:Zero season 3 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Fittingly for a show about time, Re:Zero season 3 is positioned right at the beginning of a fall season packed with new anime releases.

With the hype level at its highest, we've put together a guide to Re:Zero season 3, episode 1's release date, especially as it's a movie-length premiere this time around for Subaru.

Below, you'll be able to discover more about Re:Zero season 3's release plans, including the US and UK release date for episode 1 on Crunchyroll, plus speculation on streaming time, episode count, and a release schedule that stretches until 2025.

The Re:Zero season 3, episode 1 release date is October 2, 2024 on Crunchyroll.

It's expected to be a 90-minute premiere but, as of writing, we don't have a confirmed streaming time. We know it airs at 10:30 PM in Japan, so expect it to launch on the streamer after it's finished airing at around 11:00 AM Eastern/10:00 AM Central. That's 8:00 AM Pacific on the West Coast and 4:00 PM BST in the UK.

Moving forward, we'll have a better idea of when exactly each new episode of Re:Zero season 3 will be available. But, as ever with anime, it can be hard to pin down exact information. We'll keep this page updated right up to the wire this Thursday, so bookmark and be sure to return then.

For other regions, be sure to use the time zone converter.

ReZero season 3 release schedule – when are new episodes out?

Re:Zero season 3 will air new episodes every Wednesday from October 2. The premiere episode is 90 minutes long, with every episode thereafter set to return to a more standard length of around 20-25 minutes. Only eight episodes will air in 2024, with eight more arriving from next February (see more on that below).

The current Re:Zero season 3 release schedule is below.

Re:Zero season 3, episode 1: October 2, 2024

Re:Zero season 3, episode 2: October 9, 2024

How many episodes of Re:Zero season 3 are there?

ReZero season 3 will consist of 16 episodes. There are eight episodes, known as the 'Attack Arc', airing from October to November.

The 'Counterattack Arc' (also eight episodes) is arriving on February 5, 2025.

Where can I watch Re:Zero season 3?

Re:Zero season 3 is available to watch exclusively on anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Both previous seasons are also available on the platform.

While there's been no announcement regarding the English dub just yet, we expect that to be available later in the year.

