My Hero Academia season 7 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

My Hero Academia season 7 is back on our screens very soon, but not quite yet. Fittingly, a quirk in the release schedule means we're getting multiple recap episodes before Izuku and his fellow super-powered alumni return for fresh adventures.

So, if you're twiddling your thumbs and want to know more about My Hero Academia season 7's release plans, you're in the right place. We'll also fill you in on My Hero Academia: Memories, the episode count of the new season, where to stream My Hero Academia season 7 and more.

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

The My Hero Academia season 7, episode 1 release date is May 4 at 2:30 AM Pacific/5:30 AM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 10:30 AM BST in the UK. We can expect new episodes to air on Saturdays thereon in.

A four-part recap series, titled My Hero Academia: Memories, begins on April 6 with new episodes every Saturday in April.

My Hero Academia season 7 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

As per the above, don't be confused: My Hero Academia season 7 doesn't start until May 4. Before then, the recap episodes will serve as a great refresher for lapsed fans or a nice way back into the fold for those who don't want to binge the first six seasons again.

The current confirmed My Hero Academia season 7 release schedule looks like this:

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 1 - April 6, 2024

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 2 - April 13, 2024

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 3 - April 20, 2024

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 4 - April 27, 2024

My Hero Academia season 7, episode 1 - May 6, 2024

How many episodes are in My Hero Academia season 7?

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

The My Hero Academia season 7 episode count is currently set at 25 episodes. It'll be divided into two cours, meaning that the season will likely be split into two parts of 12 episodes and 13 episodes. The two cours could air back-to-back, however, meaning the season would end in October.

Where to watch My Hero Academia

(Image credit: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

The subbed version of My Hero Academia season 7 will air on Crunchyroll. Some seasons of the anime are also available on Netflix in some regions.

Other language dubs, including English, French, German, Latin American Spanish and Italian, will be available at a later date.

