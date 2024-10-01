Dan Da Dan release schedule – when is episode 1 on Netflix and Crunchyroll?

The hotly anticipated Dan Da Dan is set to debut on multiple streaming platforms this week. But, as you're probably aware, things can get muddy when it comes to pinpointing exactly when (and where) to watch certain new anime shows.

With that in mind, we've put together a cheat sheet to Dan Da Dan episode 1's release date. That includes the streaming time on Crunchyroll and Netflix, episode count, full release schedule, and more. There's even a confirmed round-up of which regions the sci-fi show will be available in.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2024. Then dive into our guides to Solo Leveling season 2, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, and the Chainsaw Man movie.

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Dan Da Dan episode 1 release date is October 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM Pacific/Noon Eastern. That's 5:00 PM BST in the UK. It will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

We also expect Dan Da Dan's premiere to be available on Hulu at the same time.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

Dan Da Dan release schedule – when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

New episodes of Dan Da Dan will release weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM Pacific right through to the end of the fall season and the beginning of the winter 2025 season in December.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dan Da Dan is set to feature 12 episodes in its first season, which means the release schedule should look like this:

Dan Da Dan episode 1: October 3, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 2: October 10, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 3: October 17, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 4: October 24, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 5: October 31, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 6: November 7, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 7: November 14, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 8: November 21, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 9: November 28, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 10: December 5, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 11: December 12, 2024

Dan Da Dan episode 12: December 19, 2024

Where can I watch Dan Da Dan?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Dan Da Dan will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.

As per Crunchyroll, Dan Da Dan will be streaming on the service in multiple regions. As of writing, the following have been confirmed: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

Still on the fence about watching? The synopsis might sell on the zany adventures of Momo and Okarun: "Momo is a high school girl born into a family of spirit mediums, and Okarun is her classmate and an occult fanatic. They start chatting after Momo saves Okarun from class bullies, but an argument arises between the two of them - Momo believes in ghosts but not in aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but not in ghosts. To make each other believe in what the other denies, Momo heads to an abandoned hospital famous for UFO sightings while Okarun heads to a tunnel famous for UFO sightings while Okarun heads to a tunnel famous for being a paranormal hotspot."

How many episodes of Dan Da Dan are there?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Dan Da Dan is set to have 12 episodes. The anime, from Science SARU, should cover the first few arcs of Yukinobu Tatsu's manga, including the Turbo Granny arc. If it's successful (and we have no realize to believe otherwise), a second season could arrive as soon as 2025. Fingers crossed.

For more, check out the ReZero season 3 release schedule and our picks for the best anime on Netflix.