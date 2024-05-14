"If Silksong shadow drops in the next two weeks I'm burning the whole thing down": Prince of Persia roguelike dev is at its limit after a delay to dodge Hades 2

The Rogue Prince of Persia, the Ubisoft-published sidescrolling roguelite take on Prince of Persia, was recently delayed in reaction to Hades 2's surprise launch last week, and its developer is just really, really hoping there isn't another unexpected release to derail things further.

The Rogue Prince of Persia was originally set to release into Early Access today, May 14, but it was delayed after Supergiant Games decided to drop its roguelike sequel Hades 2 without any prior notice. Now, we have a new The Rogue Prince of Persia release date: May 27.

In the announcement, The Rogue Prince of Persia developer Evil Empire conveys a big 'I'm at my wits' end with this crap' energy.

"Not too far away, but it will let people finish up playing Hades 2 and the other great games that came out last week (and the ones which are coming out this week ^^') and we'll keep adding polish for our own release too," reads a new update. "If Silksong shadow drops in the next two weeks I'm burning the whole thing down!"

It's not uncommon for developers to shuffle release dates to stay out of the orbit of more high-profile releases, but there's no denying it's unfortunate for the smaller developer when a behemoth like Hades 2 overshadows its launch plans. Evil Empire is far from the only indie developer that had thoughts to share on Hades 2, and shadow drops more generally, in the wake of Supergiant's big launch.

