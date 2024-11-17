Deadpool and Wolverine's ending was tweaked in a "day-and-a-half" of reshoots after a pitch-perfect note from Blake Lively

Inspiration can come from anywhere on multi-million dollar movies – even from someone who only had a walk-on role.

Deadpool and Wolverine is one such example. Blake Lively, partner of Ryan Reynolds, may have only played Lady Deadpool in the Deadpool Corps for a few on-screen minutes, but her contributions to the Marvel movie's final act go way beyond that.

As revealed in the Deadpool and Wolverine director's commentary, one note from Lively led to a small amount of reshoots to ensure its ending landed with the required dramatic effect.

Previously, the third act's climax involved Deadpool and Wolverine saving the day and destroying the Time Ripper then immediately being shown to survive. However, in the tweaked version – the one we saw in cinemas – the audience is unsure of the pair's fate, all while Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) spits bile and venom towards B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) in an impassioned speech. Then, backed to Iris' 'Goo Goo Dolls', Deadpool and Wolverine walk back out to interrupt Paradox.

"We did just a day-and-a-half of reshoots on the movie, which we're very proud of," Reynolds said. "These kinds of movies typically involve weeks of reshoots. But this speech that Matthew has is one of the pieces that we reshot. And he is miraculous."

Director Shawn Levy added, "And credit where credit is due. It used to be that there was no suspense, that the power room blew up, and our heroes had survived. And it was Blake Lively who said to us, 'You know, I've been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they're lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.'"

Levy continued, "That was a Blake note and it really opened up a new way of thinking about this part of the movie and it's why we did this reshoot… and, here, the payoff is so much more satisfying."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deadpool & Wolverine is out now on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Steelbook.