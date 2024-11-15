Ryan Reynolds shares an "abandoned" scene from Deadpool and Wolverine, featuring a namedrop of X-Men's Jean Grey

Ryan Reynolds has shared a new, previously unseen Deadpool and Wolverine scene – and it namedrops another X-Men character.

"An abandoned, half-baked, quasi-edited and never-before-seen-for-good-reason montage featuring the greatest rock band on earth? 'Kay," Reynolds tweeted, alongside the clip, which clocks in at one minute and 13 seconds (and which you can watch below).

An abandoned, half-baked, quasi-edited and never-before-seen-for-good-reason montage featuring the greatest rock band on earth? ‘Kay. pic.twitter.com/JlIKffuKWNNovember 14, 2024

The montage, set to 'Never Gonna Be Alone' by Nickelback, sees the two titular heroes trek across the Void, as Deadpool talks Wolverine's ear off. He gets to the heavy stuff right off the bat. "I don't wanna pry, but whatever happened between you and Jean?" he asks. "You guys seemed so good together." Jean Grey, one of the X-Men with telepathic and telekinetic powers (and Logan's love interest), died in 2003's X2 after sacrificing herself to save the rest of the crew.

Later in the scene, the Merc with the Mouth also expresses disbelief that Logan has never seen the trailer for the movie Tiptoes, as well as informing him that "I've been called a lot of disgusting things over the years, but 'reliable narrator' is not one of them." Wolverine stays characteristically silent throughout, apart from when Deadpool tries to jump on his back, to which he responds with a gruff "fuck off."

The movie, which hit theaters back in July, sees the duo team up in an attempt to save Deadpool's timeline – and everyone in it – after the TVA threatens to destroy it. The cast also includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox.

Deadpool and Wolverine is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows still to come as part of Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.