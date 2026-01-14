Deadpool finally revealed for Marvel Rivals: the first hero who can play all 3 roles, and also block ultimate attacks with his ass

Deadpool - the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson, Wolverine’s bestie (whether he likes it or not) - boasts mighty buttocks. That's not just me being lewd either; one need only consult Marvel Rivals for proof, as the mercenary mutant can apparently shield himself from ultimate attacks using only his glorious behind, as well as being able to step into all three roles.

This is in the proper reveal trailer for his grand entrance into the hero shooter. At the 0:51 second mark, you'll see Deadpool taking a no-hands selfie (naturally), and while that’s happening, mutant patriarch, Magneto, launches one of his ults at the red-and-black-suited agent of chaos.

What happens next may shock you - nothing. Wade is unfazed by the move, despite taking it with his back turned, no other defensive qualities. That's the power of not skipping leg day and getting your squats in. Hitting 10,000 steps a day won’t hurt either.