Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 pays homage to an iconic Alfred Hitchcock movie moment

The Merc With a Mouth is getting a new ongoing comic series titled, appropriately, Wade Wilson: Deadpool. Written by Benjamin Percy with art by rising Marvel star Geoff Shaw, the new story catches up with Deadpool following some horrible misdeed for which Wade is seeking not absolution, but punishment.

We've got a new preview of interior pages from Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1, showing Deadpool taking on a warehouse full of villainous scientists who chase him down in a small crop duster airplane, dosing him with poison.

Here's the full gallery of pages:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Deadpool's race against the crop duster is reminiscent of one of the most iconic scenes famed horror/suspense director Alfred Hitchcock ever filmed. In the movie North by Northwest, Cary Grant's Roger Thornhill flees from a small airplane that pursues him across a field - the comic panel (seen above) even uses a very similar angle to the scene. The moment has been referenced countless times.

"DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY. Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher, and the humor is darker than ever before," reads Marvel's official description for Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1. "But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done... the new ongoing series begins!"

What has Wade done? We won't find out until Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 goes on sale on February 11.

