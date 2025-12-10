Hugh Jackman says Deadpool and Wolverine "doesn't feel like the end" for his time in the MCU: "You know what? I changed my mind"

Hugh Jackman is doubling down on his previous statements that he'll "never say never" to playing Wolverine in the MCU again, stoking the embers of hope among fans that he could, maybe, just might, possibly have an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Jackman's comments come from an Actors on Actors interview with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo in which he goes deep into his feelings about portraying the iconic mutant again, and his thought process when coming out of retirement to play Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine.

"I don't know. It doesn't feel like the end. It really felt like the end after Logan. If I look back, I needed to claim it as the end, truth. Because I really believed in some things that I wanted that movie to be, and I had to fight for them," says Jackman, getting a bit emotional. "And I think I had to say 'This is the last time I'm doing it, and I don't mind not doing it. And we did it."

Jackman doesn't mention Doomsday by name or confirm a return, but he's been dropping so many hints about coming back that it's hard not to at least speculate that he could show up in the big ensemble film, which already includes numerous X-Men characters from the previous Fox franchise.

As for what brought Jackman back in the first place, he credits the idea of joining a different kind of team-up film with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, after seeing the Merc With a Mouth's first solo film. Jackman says that initially he "would shove it down" when he thought about coming out of retirement, adding "I'm not one of those guys."

"I went, 'You know what? I changed my mind.' It's not that big of a deal. I'm not even gonna say I'm sorry. And it was so awesome," Jackman enthuses. "I had more fun, even playing that, it felt different. I've done it 10 times, so I have all this evidence of how I felt. And I'm like, 'I like this character.' And just being with Ryan [Reynolds] and Shawn Levy, the director. I loved it. I think in many ways, I know people love Logan, as do I, but I was like 'Oh, I see sides of Wolverine I've never seen before'."

"The last thing I would ever do, or want to do, is, 'I'm doing it because I don't want anyone else to do it, so I'm doing it'," he concludes. "Only cause I really feel that I have to, or want to. That's my guiding principle."

