Hugh Jackman is "never saying never" about returning to the MCU as Wolverine, but also jokes "they have enough for an AI version of me"

Hugh Jackman may be returning to Marvel, one way or another

Despite many original X-Men stars returning to Marvel in upcoming MCU flick Avengers: Doomsday, one name missing is Hugh Jackman. However, this doesn't mean that we've seen the last of the star as Wolverine, as Jackman has vowed not to rule out reuniting again.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, host Norton asked Jackman about his return to Marvel in the 2024 smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine, saying, "Every time you're on, you go, 'Nope, I'm not doing that again,' But then you keep making another one. And it's a big, big hit. So are you gonna have to do it again?" Jackman replied, "Maybe," shooting a mischievous look at the audience.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

