Hugh Jackman is "never saying never" about returning to the MCU as Wolverine, but also jokes "they have enough for an AI version of me"

Despite many original X-Men stars returning to Marvel in upcoming MCU flick Avengers: Doomsday, one name missing is Hugh Jackman. However, this doesn't mean that we've seen the last of the star as Wolverine, as Jackman has vowed not to rule out reuniting again.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, host Norton asked Jackman about his return to Marvel in the 2024 smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine, saying, "Every time you're on, you go, 'Nope, I'm not doing that again,' But then you keep making another one. And it's a big, big hit. So are you gonna have to do it again?" Jackman replied, "Maybe," shooting a mischievous look at the audience.

"I am never saying 'never' ever again," continued Jackman. "I did mean it when I said 'never,' until the day when I changed my mind. But I really did for quite a few years, I meant it." Jackman indeed seemed to be done with Marvel after the 2017 movie Logan, where his mutant character actually died. However, no Marvel hero is ever really dead, as in Deadpool 3, Jackman played another version of Wolverine from a different timeline.

Speaking of bringing characters back, Norton pointed out that if Jackman wasn't up to getting back into Wolverine shape, the studio could always CGI his face onto another actor's body. Jackman replied, "100%. I think I've done 10 films."

"I think they've got enough in there," he then quipped, "In fact, I've done your show five or six times, I could be in the dressing room [right now]."

Jackman is one of the longest-serving Marvel stars around, first appearing as the clawed mutant in Fox's X-Men in 2000. In terms of the wider cinematic universe, Jackman made his MCU debut just last year, but he is not currently set to star in any upcoming Marvel project. Avengers: Doomsday is now in post-production, so if Jackman were to make a cameo, he would have had to have already shot it, unless a potential reshoot for the hero is on the cards. However, we can still hold out hope to see the Wolverine return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, as part of Marvel Phase 6.