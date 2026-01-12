Black Panther 3 is rumored to be called Shadows of Wakanda, and it might start filming in June

The third Black Panther movie is set to follow Shuri

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
After many months of radio silence, Black Panther 3 has finally received an update, and it looks like work will be starting on the Marvel Phase 6 movie very soon.

According to a new listing on Film and Television Industry Alliance, Black Panther 3 is due to start shooting in London on June 15, 2026. The sequel still does not have an official release date, but if cameras are due to start rolling this summer, it will only be a matter of time until we find out when the Marvel project is due to hit screens.

The document also states that the third instalment will be titled "Shadows of Wakanda," and "will explore Wakanda’s vulnerability after T’Challa’s death, with Shuri stepping up as both warrior and leader." This means that star Letitia Wright will return as Shuri.

