Black Panther 3 is rumored to be called Shadows of Wakanda, and it might start filming in June

After many months of radio silence, Black Panther 3 has finally received an update, and it looks like work will be starting on the Marvel Phase 6 movie very soon.

According to a new listing on Film and Television Industry Alliance, Black Panther 3 is due to start shooting in London on June 15, 2026. The sequel still does not have an official release date, but if cameras are due to start rolling this summer, it will only be a matter of time until we find out when the Marvel project is due to hit screens.

The document also states that the third instalment will be titled "Shadows of Wakanda," and "will explore Wakanda’s vulnerability after T’Challa’s death, with Shuri stepping up as both warrior and leader." This means that star Letitia Wright will return as Shuri.

We already had an inkling that T'Challa's little sister Shuri would lead the third movie. Following the passing of her brother and mother, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw Shuri shake up the mantle and become the new Black Panther. The new plotline also all but confirms that Shuri will survive the events of Avengers: Doomsday, which will premiere this December, and Avengers: Secret Wars, arriving one year later. That is, if Black Panther 3 does indeed take place after Avengers 6.

The news comes at the same time as F1 star Damson Idris addressed rumours of him taking over as Black Panther. In an interview with Variety, Idris said, "I am thankful to the fans. Of course, it's rumors, but I love that movie. I love the world." Although Shuri is leading this one, we could see Idris joining the franchise in the future, perhaps as an older version of T'Challa's son, who we met in the Black Panther 2 post-credits scene.

As for the wider cast, the only actor confirmed at the moment is newcomer Denzel Washington, who will take on a new role written just for him by director Ryan Coogler. We expect to see Danai Gurira return as Okoye, as well as Michaela Coel's Aneka, and Florence Kasumba's Ayo. Assuming he makes it out of Doomsday alive, there is a high likelihood that Winston Duke will return as Mbaku.

