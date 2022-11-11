Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scenes: how many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene is an emotional ending for the Marvel Phase 4 movie. We won't get into spoilers here, but it's safe to say the film has a heartfelt send-off that's a fitting send-off for Chadwick Boseman.

But what exactly happens in the stinger, and does it set up a sequel or the future? We dive into everything you need to know about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene here, including how many there are – which is totally spoiler free, so you can check it out before you've seen the film – and a breakdown of what happens and what it means.

How many Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scenes are there?

There is just one Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene. It comes straight after the stylized credits, placing it in the mid-credits slot, and there's no extra footage at the very end. There is, however, a text-based tease you could stick around for, though it's not absolutely necessary – and we have the words down below. But first...

Warning: the following contains spoilers for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene. Turn around now if you haven't seen the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene, explained *spoilers*

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The movie ends with Shuri on the beach in Haiti, mourning her brother T'Challa by herself. The mid-credits scene then starts with Nakia asking if she can join Shuri, and she brings a young boy with her. The youngster, she says, is her son with T'Challa, making Shuri his auntie.

Nakia explains that she and T'Challa agreed it was better for their son Toussaint to grow up away from the throne and the pressure that it would bring. While T'Challa prepared Nakia and his son for his death – it's revealed in the movie that he was dying from an illness that he kept concealed from Shuri for some time – he didn't want either of them to attend his funeral, because it just wasn't the right time.

Shuri asks if Ramonda knew about T'Challa's son, and Nakia says they met. Earlier in the film, Ramonda meant to tell Shuri something important about T'Challa during their grief ritual, so we can assume this is the secret she wished to share. "My name is Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa," Toussaint tells an emotional Shuri. In the comics, T'Challa has a son with Storm on an alternate earth, who is named Azari. It doesn't seem that this is the same character as T'Challa's son in the MCU, then.

After the screen goes to black, a message reads: "Dedicated to our friend Chadwick Boseman." At the very end of the credits comes a tease for the future: "Black Panther will return."

Producer Nate Moore has explained why the film only has one post-credits scene. "This movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic. To then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," he told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "Much like [Avengers: Endgame] didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

As for a sequel, that final line of text means we'll almost definitely be seeing Shuri again. She takes on the Black Panther mantle in the film, and we can assume she'll be hanging onto it, despite choosing against becoming Queen of Wakanda. Whether she next appears in Black Panther 3 or a crossover like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

"We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan [Coogler, director]'s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide," Moore has told Collider (opens in new tab) of a follow-up to Wakanda Forever. "There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

It does seem a sure bet that we'll be seeing T'Challa and Nakia's son again, though. At the moment, Toussaint is still too young to take on a superhero identity of his own, but it's entirely possible he could take over as Black Panther if Shuri ever decides to give the mantle up – Shuri plants more of the Heart-Shaped Herb after successfully synthesizing a new one, so the Black Panther identity can be passed on through the generations once more.

The MCU has lately been introducing more and more young heroes – like Vision and Wanda's sons Billy and Tommy Maximoff, who are still out there in the multiverse, along with the likes of Kate Bishop and Eli Bradley – so if Young Avengers is on the cards, maybe, someday, T'Challa's son could be part of the line-up.

