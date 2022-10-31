Marvel producer reveals if Doctor Doom was ever going to be in Black Panther 2

Marvel producer Nate Moore has revealed if Doctor Doom was ever going to be in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, following rumors that the villain would make his MCU debut in the Marvel Phase 4 movie.

"It wasn't to be quite honest," Moore told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab), when asked if Doom was a consideration. "Although I get why, and he's such a great character in the world of Latveria and Ryan [Coogler, director] is a fan. But once we decided Namor was going to be the antagonist, that was always going to be the focus."

Black Panther 2 will see the introduction of Namor the Sub-Mariner, played by Tenoch Huerta. Namor is one of Marvel's first ever characters, but the new movie marks his live-action debut. He and his underwater nation Talokan will be going up against Wakanda and the new Black Panther in the movie, as revealed by the trailers – so it doesn't seem there would've been room to introduce Doctor Doom, too.

Doom is ruler of the fictional nation of Latveria in Marvel comics and is famously a Fantastic Four villain: it remains to be seen if he'll be introduced to the MCU in the upcoming movie, which will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. No casting information is known about the MCU's take on Fantastic Four yet, either – the film will be released in 2025 as part of Marvel Phase 6, so castings might not be revealed for some time yet.

