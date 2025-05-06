Anthony Mackie seemingly shares the first footage from the Avengers: Doomsday set, and Marvel fans think it's got something to do with Doctor Doom

Anthony Mackie has seemingly shared the first footage from the set of Avengers: Doomsday – and people are convinced he's in Latveria (or at least, the real world location passing for Latveria).

In Marvel comics, Doctor Doom rules over Latveria, which is a fictional country in Eastern Europe.

"Wherever you are, I hope it's a warm, beautiful, sunny day," Mackie says in the video, which he posted to his Instagram story.

Anthony Mackie shares a video from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’“Wherever you are, I hope it’s a warm, beautiful, sunny day.” pic.twitter.com/JYEFyCY3A7May 6, 2025

Snow is falling in the clip: Doomsday is shooting in London, but the weather in London right now is pretty mild (no snow in sight).

"I think that they are filming in the location that is supposed to be Latveria as that country can be cold and snowy at times," says one person in the replies.

"Holy shit are they actually going to do it," asks someone else, complete with a comic panel of Doom riding a bear through the snow of Latveria. Another person simply says: "Latveria!!!!!!"

Of course, we have no way of knowing for sure if this is Latveria, though, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom clearly such a big part of the movie (it is sort of named after him, after all), it seems safe to assume it might be that snowy country in particular.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although, there is a teeny chance Mackie is in the snow for non-Avengers reasons, since nothing here specifically points to Doomsday, but we sincerely doubt it.

Secrecy around the new movie is intense, so this is a particularly exciting glimpse behind the curtain. In fact, Thunderbolts* star David Harbour recently told us that he and his co-star Wyatt Russell haven't even revealed to each other if they've been on set yet. "We can't even tell each other," he said. "We're sussing each other out."

Avengers: Doomsday releases on May 1, 2026. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.