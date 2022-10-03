New Wakanda Forever trailer gives us our first look at the Ironheart suit and the next Black Panther

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which originally premiered behind closed doors at D23, has now hit the internet.

In it, we get our best look yet at the movie's villain, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), and his underwater kingdom. "Only the most broken people can be great leaders," he says, ominously, as the trailer begins.

"His people do not call him general or king. They call him K'uk'ulkan, the feather serpent god. Killing him will risk eternal war," says M'baku (Winston Duke), while Shuri (Letitia Wright) warns: "He's coming for the surface world."

Speaking of Shuri, it's clear from this new trailer that T'Challa's sister is the person in the new Black Panther suit, taking over from her late brother. After T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Marvel made the decision not to recast the character, and instead we see Wakanda as a nation in mourning for their king.

The new trailer also gives us our first glimpse of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in her Ironheart suit, a technologically advanced suit to rival that of Iron Man himself, as well as Michaela Coel's new character, Aneka, a member of the Dora Milaje. We also get a look at the fallout of the newfound interest in Wakanda – and specifically its Vibranium supplies. It looks like the stakes have never been higher for the people of Wakanda.

The sequel, directed by Ryan Coogler, also sees the return of Angela Bassett as Shuri's mother Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o as spy Nakia, and Danai Gurira as Dora Milaje leader Okoye.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022. For even more on the MCU, you can also see our guides to the Marvel timeline, all the upcoming Marvel movies, and how to watch Marvel movies in order.