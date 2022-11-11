Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's surprisingly emotional cameo, explained

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional end to Marvel Phase 4, focusing on a nation in mourning following the death of T'Challa. Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, and Ramonda all grieve the loss of the king – and it's in one heartfelt moment that a surprise character makes an appearance.

We won't get into details here, but be warned that there are major spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie! If you are up to date, though, we delve into the newcomer and what their introduction means below.

Who is T'Challa's son in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene introduces a brand new character to the MCU: Toussaint, the son of Nakia and T'Challa. Nakia brings the youngster to meet Shuri for the first time, explaining that she and T'Challa agreed it would be best for Toussaint to grow up away from the pressure of the throne, and says that T'Challa prepared them both for his death but didn't want either of them at the funeral as the time wasn't right.

Nakia also reveals that Ramonda knew about Toussaint – earlier in the movie, she tried to tell Shuri something important about T'Challa but was interrupted before she could. It's most likely this is what she wished to share. Toussaint then tells Shuri that his name is "Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa."

Is T'Challa's son in Marvel comics?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

T'Challa does have a son in Marvel comics, but on an alternate Earth, and not with Nakia – his son is named Azari, and X-Men member Storm is his mother. With that in mind, it's unlikely that Toussaint and Azari are intended to be the same character.

We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Toussaint, but it's entirely possible that he might take up the Black Panther mantle after Shuri, especially as she planted more of her new Heart-Shaped Herb by the end of the movie.

