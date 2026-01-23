Chris Pratt has pitched Marvel a "really strong vision" for Star-Lord's MCU future: "I think it's f***ing great"

The character's next appearance in the MCU is yet to be confirmed

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Although he is not officially included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast, Star-Lord will eventually return to the MCU, and Chris Pratt has a "really strong vision" of how that should be done. The actor spoke recently about his ideas regarding the character, revealing that he has actually pitched some of them to Marvel Studios.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Pratt expertly dodged a question about his knowledge of Peter Quill's future, but he was clear in his commitment to the character going forward. "Everything is all liquid, right? And they kind of take things a step at a time at Marvel. I'm happy to do anything they want me to do, and will. I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it's f***ing great," he revealed.

Asked if he had a director in mind to continue with the story, Pratt simply said: "When we did Avengers with the Russos, it was an amazing experience, but also a slightly different experience than doing it with James [Gunn]. So in a dream world it would be somehow James, but I don't think that's likely to happen. So, I'd have to think about who would be the right director. There are amazing directors out there. I’m sure we’d find the right guy.”

Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

