Chris Pratt has pitched Marvel a "really strong vision" for Star-Lord's MCU future: "I think it's f***ing great"

Although he is not officially included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast, Star-Lord will eventually return to the MCU, and Chris Pratt has a "really strong vision" of how that should be done. The actor spoke recently about his ideas regarding the character, revealing that he has actually pitched some of them to Marvel Studios.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Pratt expertly dodged a question about his knowledge of Peter Quill's future, but he was clear in his commitment to the character going forward. "Everything is all liquid, right? And they kind of take things a step at a time at Marvel. I'm happy to do anything they want me to do, and will. I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it's f***ing great," he revealed.

After confirming he's made his pitch to Marvel, Pratt continued: "I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling. And also I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that."

Of course, Pratt's journey in the superhero franchise was closely linked to James Gunn, who directed the three Guardians of the Galaxy films that made Star-Lord a fan-favorite. As Gunn is now leading DC Studios and therefore is unlikely to return to the MCU, where does that leave the character?

Asked if he had a director in mind to continue with the story, Pratt simply said: "When we did Avengers with the Russos, it was an amazing experience, but also a slightly different experience than doing it with James [Gunn]. So in a dream world it would be somehow James, but I don't think that's likely to happen. So, I'd have to think about who would be the right director. There are amazing directors out there. I’m sure we’d find the right guy.”

Next up for Marvel is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to hit theaters on July 31, with Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker. Only a few months after that, Avengers: Doomsday will land in cinemas, with the release date set to be on December 18.