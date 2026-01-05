James Gunn says Superman was the "hardest" movie he's ever made: "I was reorienting something everyone already thinks they understand"

James Gunn has revealed that Superman was the hardest movie he's ever directed – and more "comic book-driven" than any of his other superhero films.

"This was the hardest movie I've ever made," the DC Studios boss said in a new interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

"The next hardest was probably the first Guardians. With Guardians, you were building a corner of the universe that felt completely different from everything else Marvel was doing at the time. Here, I was reorienting something everyone already thinks they understand. Strangely, it's the most comic book-driven thing I've ever done. More than any of my other superhero films."

After helming the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for the MCU between 2014 and 2023, last year's Superman was Gunn's first cinematic outing for the new DCU. The movie, which stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, was heavily inspired by the comic book series All-Star Superman.

The film, which was crowned GamesRadar+'s movie of the year for 2025, will be followed up next year with Man of Tomorrow, a sequel of sorts featuring Corenswet's Supes and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. "At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn told Variety. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession – minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Next up on the big screen for the DCU Chapter One, though, is Supergirl, directed by Cruella helmer Craig Gillespie. Milly Alcock will take on the role of Superman's party girl cousin Kara Zor-El as we follow her on a murderous quest for revenge across the universe – with Krypto the Superdog in tow, of course.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.