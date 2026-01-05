James Gunn says Superman was the "hardest" movie he's ever made: "I was reorienting something everyone already thinks they understand"

He also said it was more "comic book-driven" than any of his other superhero movies

James Gunn has revealed that Superman was the hardest movie he's ever directed – and more "comic book-driven" than any of his other superhero films.

"This was the hardest movie I've ever made," the DC Studios boss said in a new interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

The film, which was crowned GamesRadar+'s movie of the year for 2025, will be followed up next year with Man of Tomorrow, a sequel of sorts featuring Corenswet's Supes and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. "At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn told Variety. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession – minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Next up on the big screen for the DCU Chapter One, though, is Supergirl, directed by Cruella helmer Craig Gillespie. Milly Alcock will take on the role of Superman's party girl cousin Kara Zor-El as we follow her on a murderous quest for revenge across the universe – with Krypto the Superdog in tow, of course.

