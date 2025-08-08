The Batman 2 script reportedly features Robin and is said to be a "big swing" for director Matt Reeves

A new report suggests that The Batman 2 will bring an iconic character into Matt Reeves' version of Gotham City.

Per The Insneider, the script for the long-awaited sequel features the Caped Crusader's sidekick, Robin. According to sources, the script is also being described as a "big swing" and "worth the wait". Plus, the movie will reportedly finally start filming in spring 2026 ahead of its fall 2027 release.

Robin's big-screen history is not quite as prolific as Batman's. He was played by Chris O'Donnell in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, and a version of the character was played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. There's also a Batman and Robin in the works as part of James Gunn's DCU Chapter One, directed by Andy Muschietti, titled The Brave and the Bold. No casting information for that project has been announced yet.

The Batman 2 has been a long time coming. The sequel was first announced at CinemaCon in 2022 and has since been delayed twice, pushing the release date back from October 2025 to October 2026 and, most recently, to October 2027.

Robert Pattinson is confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, and Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright are expected to return as Alfred Pennyworth and Jim Gordon. Matt Reeves is back in the director's chair, and he co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from DC, Marvel, and beyond.